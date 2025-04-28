While Zimbabwe has licensed over 100 Independent Power Producers (IPPs), able to produce 8000MW in total, IPPs are currently contributing just 4 percent to the grid.

This is because investors fear currency instability and unprofitable tariffs.

At International Monetary Fund/ World Bank meetings in Washington, Zimbabwe sought new energy investments.

Last year, to get projects going, the government granted tariff guarantees (9 US cents/kWh) to some power investors.

The country is facing serious power challenges due to a number of factors including low water levels at Lake Kariba.

This has been further compounded by antiquated electricity generation equipment which are prone to constant breakdowns.

