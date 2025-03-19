YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Honourable Kirsty Coventry is poised to make history as the first woman and first African to lead the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as its president if elected this Thursday.

A total of seven candidates will compete in the election for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 144th IOC Session in Greece.

Coventry’s remarkable journey, which has taken her from the swimming pools of Zimbabwe to the pinnacle of international sports administration, is a testament to her unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion.

With seven Olympic medals, including two golds, Coventry is Africa’s most successful female Olympian, and her achievements have inspired a generation of athletes across the continent.

As a member of the IOC Executive Board and former chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Coventry has demonstrated her ability to navigate the complex world of international sports politics.

Her vision for the IOC is built on a foundation of inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation, and she is committed to ensuring the Olympic Movement remains relevant and vibrant in an ever-changing world.

Coventry’s election would not only be a historic moment for the IOC but also a powerful symbol of the growing influence and recognition of African sports leaders on the global stage.

Coventry will be competing against six other candidates for the IOC presidency, including HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein a Jordanian prince and IOC member since 2010, David Lappartient a French sports administrator and president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), Johan Eliasch a Swedish-British businessman and president of the International Ski Federation (FIS), Juan Antonio Samaranch a Spanish sports administrator and IOC member since 2001, Morinari Watanabe a Japanese sports administrator and president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and Sebastian Coe a British athlete and sports administrator, who is the current president of World Athletics.

The winner will succeed Thomas Bach who has been the IOC president since 2013.

Last year, Bach announced he would not seek re-election, paving the way for a new leader to take over at the IOC.

ZBC