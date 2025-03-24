Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says there is global fatigue on Zimbabwe by the international community as citizens take backseat approach in dealing with issues confronting them.

Mzembi who has of late been visiting a number of countries particularly in the West says the business as usual by Zimbabweans has left the international community in an awkward position in as far as assisting the country find lasting solution is concerned.

“There is no appetite for Zimbabwe in the international community, now considered a lost cause or case, least priority when weighed against other more urgent and pressing global conflicts, Russia- Ukraine, Israeli – Palestinian Conflict, the Trade Wars, the Debate on the New World Order ( BRICS thrust ) vs the current Breton Woods architecture.

“There is a global fatigue on Zimbabwe informed by the state of surrender of it’s people and their business as usual story in the face of their trials and tribulations,” he says.

Mzembi adds that

“Zimbabwe is in the bottom drawer and the only thing escalating the Country back into focus is Zanu PF’s self defeating obsession with dividing the country around negative agendas, 2030 warlike mantras, fantastic corruption and genocidal statements issued by the administration’s own people from time to time, latest one by a whole Senate President & other Ministers suggesting they will kill for 2030…. how self defeating!

“Sycophancy by Cabinet Ministers or Chinamasa vibes read as loyalty is very damaging to Brand Zimbabwe in the international community, it paints a picture of Medieval Politics at a time when the Country should be signposting mature tolerant politics. Imagine a Chinamasa video sneaking into a Global Ai Conference?

“A paramilitary response to right of protest is self defeating. Deploying Tanks from time to time as counterintelligence fear paraphernalia or to measure civil society mental state is also top drawer nonsense and downright insecurity.

The future of a stable Zimbabwe lies first in domestic engagement with own people not war cries or intimidation of civilians. Adopt talking, cultural diplomacy as a panacea to conflict resolution. Bravado politics is stone age politics of a bygone era.

Talk, Talk & Talk it out!