Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, has revealed that an interministerial working party has been established to ensure a stable power supply for the upcoming winter cropping season.

This move is expected to boost agricultural productivity, with the government allocating 150 megawatts for the season, a significant increase from last year’s 120 megawatts.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing yesterday, Masuka also addressed the government’s outstanding debt to commercial farmers, which currently stands at ZiG 78 million and USD 15 million, down from the initial USD 43 million.

The payment gap resulted from the El Nino drought, which led to prioritizing food aid for affected families and supporting farmers for the upcoming winter cropping season.

To mitigate future payment gaps, Cabinet has approved a ZiG 50 million Crop Purchase buffer fund.

Zwnews