Inter-bank Forex Market To Receive US$500m On Monday: Mthuli Ncube

Government through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is drawing down US$500 million on Monday, 20 May 2019, to supply the interbank forex market to meet the forex payment requirements of business and individuals.

After numerous inquiries about the source of the funds, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said,

The US$500 million new facility raised from international banks will increase the supply of foreign currency for imports, for industry and other sectors.

The interbank market has largely been underwhelming since it was introduced with businesses complaining about how hard it is to source foreign currency from there even if you have the requisite RTGS in abundance.