Alarming reports have surfaced regarding a deadly road accident involving an InterAfrica bus near Insuza along the Victoria Falls to Bulawayo Road. The InterAfrica bus, identified by registration number AEG 5854, was rendered irreparable in the tragic incident, as highlighted in a Facebook post by journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, dated November 13.

Eyewitnesses at the scene have suggested that a burst tire may have been a contributing factor, leading to the driver losing control and the bus ultimately overturning.

Although specific details remain unverified, there are distressing indications pointing to multiple fatalities among the passengers. As of now, neither the police nor relevant authorities have provided information on the exact number of casualties resulting from the incident.