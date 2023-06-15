Innscor has paid out a cash dividend of US$460,000 to its workers under the Innscor Africa Employee Share Trust.

In December last year, Innscor paid its very first USD dividend since the return of the multicurrency system.

Innscor Africa Limited is a manufacturer of consumer staple and durable goods for the mass market through a managed and where strategically appropriate, integrated portfolio of businesses.

The Group commands leading market shares across a range of its categories and over the years has grown organically, through acquisition and by venturing into new categories.

Innscor Africa Limited (IAL) says it undertakes Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives through the Group’s corporate office and through its various subsidiary and associate companies.

Collectively, the Group and its businesses, contribute millions of dollars in the development and training of small-scale farmers enabling them to enhance household livelihoods, building and rehabilitation of schools in rural and developing communities.

It is also involved in supporting the educational needs of underprivileged children, sponsoring various sporting disciplines, supporting health and disability centres, old people’s homes, orphanages, prisons, the arts and animal welfare organisations.

Zwnews