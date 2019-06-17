Injured Chiwenga misses wife’s burial

HARARE: ‘Prophet’ Apostle Talent Chiwenga was forced to miss his own wife’s funeral due to injuries, source have said.

Chiwenga’s wife Regina Jerina Chiwengwa was one of the three people who perished in the accident which injured the outspoken apostle. She was buried at the Glen Forest cemetery in Harare yesterday.

Church spokesperson Apostle Baloyi said:

We buried her (Regina Chiwenga) yesterday (Sunday 16 June) at the Glen Forest cemetery together with other church and family members, unfortunately, the apostle could not attend the burial due to injuries sustained during the accident. He also said that Chiwenga underwent a successful operation on Thursday afternoon and was recuperating at a Harare hospital.

Chiwenga’s accident occured days after he wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa begging for a meeting as he feared state security agents were after his life.