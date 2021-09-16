Activist Alice Kuvheya has taken Information Minister Mutsvangwa & Potraz to court for enacting a Statutory Instrument, that allows the monitoring, recording and storing of communications data between persons.

The defendants enacted the SI, but Kuvheya who is also Chitungwiza Residents Trust director believes the move put citizens at risk, as Zimbabwe is allegedly known suppressing dissent voices.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe such a country which said to be employing spying technology on government critics.

Few months ago, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo made sensational claims that the government has established a spying centre in Harare.

Moyo said the centre was to snoop on private communications between citizens.

World over most autocratic regimes spy on private citizens.

Zwnews