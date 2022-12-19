Image: InfoMinZw

Today, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa commissioned refurbished Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Mbare studios.

Also commissioned were and service vehicles acquired by the corporation to enhance its delivery as a public broadcaster.

Apparently, the Minister also Minister held a statutory meeting with the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) Board.

BAZ is a key parastatal mandated with the regulation of television and radio stations in the country.

Key discussions in the meeting between Mutsvangwa and the BAZ Board centred on; acceleration of the launch of national commercial television stations to increase plurality and support for the establishment of community radio stations.

Zwnews