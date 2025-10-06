Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims suggesting that he has gone to pursue a PhD degree at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, a private Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusett, United States.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa urged his supporters to ignore the sideshows, saying he is fully aware of the huge responsibility on his shoulders.

“Dear Zimbabwe,

Fellow Citizens, ignore the sideshows, lies and falsehoods being circulated by our opposition. Stay Focused.

“I’m fully aware of the huge responsibility and heavy burden upon my shoulders.

“And I will never let you down or fall short.

“Bear in mind that not all strategic decisions are shared openly or with the opposite team.

“Information is a strategic resource never to be shared recklessly.

“As for you who believe and support; worry not, fear not, doubt not and more importantly, be confused not.

“Be clear and of good cheer. You will soon appreciate the wisdom of my ways. Victory and success never come cheap.

“Every action I take, every decision I make, is focused on achieving our great and glorious future for Zimbabwe.

“My hands are on the deck, my eyes on the vision and mission. The struggle continues, and I remain steadfast, fully committed to the work that cannot pause for idle distractions.

“God bless you abundantly. God bless Zimbabwe. Blessed Sunday. Forever and always,” he said.