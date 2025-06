Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu expects inflation to remain high until September, before slowing to 30% by year-end.

In May, ZiG annual inflation was 92.1%, up from 85.7% in April. Monthly inflation was 0.9%, up from 0.6% in April.

Mushayavanhu says the high inflation rate reflects the sharp ZiG devaluation in September last year.

He wants “economic agents” to focus more on monthly inflation, which he believes better reflects “current pricing dynamics”.