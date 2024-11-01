President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba via one of his ghosts X handle @jamwanda2, says the ruling party is tired of being infiltrated by opportunists who are causing disharmony within its ranks.

“We are getting tired of posturing by careerists who have infiltrated the Party and now seek to cause disharmony between and among Comrades,” he says.

Commenting on a post by the Children of War Veterans Association COZVWA alleging that those calling on President Mnangagwa to go beyond his constitutional term, Charamba said this happens when there is no longer discipline in the party.

COZVWA had posted:

“Breaking news: 2030sts hv resolved to send someone to court the (Jealousy Mawarire way).

“He wil sue Patrick Chinamasa legal & Obert Mhofu SG & Min Ziyambi Ziyambi demanding Zanu pf & gvt to push Constitutional amendment to extend Presidential term limit as resolved at Conference.”

In response, Charamba said:

“Ndizvo zvinoitika kana mumusangano musisina discipline; vavengi vanopfekedzera nekukuchidzira.

“Iyi pfungwa yadai kutapwa neCOZWVA yaKasukuwere yabva kumurakashi anofanira achinge achidefenda musangano. Tisafarise isu takawuya zuro, ndapota!!!!!”

Zwnews