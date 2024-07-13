India have crashed Zimbabwe, winning by 10 wickets with 28 balls to spare after a dominant batting display by their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in Harare.

Zimbabwe had set the visitors a target of 153 to win, however, India had other plans.

As it stands the visitors have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in 5-match series.

Zimbabwe’s sure-footed batting effort wasn’t enough to mount a challenge against India’s young IPL stars.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made light work of a 153-run target, sauntering home in just 15.2 overs in a sensational exhibition of intent-laden batting of the kind we hadn’t seen in the series so far.

Where Zimbabwe hit all of 10 fours in their 20 overs, Jaiswal and Gill smashed as many in their first four overs en route a ten-wicket win that delivered an u 3-1 lead for India with one more game to play is set for Sunday.

Zwnews