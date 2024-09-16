Student Nicole Chabata who was arrested alongside Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) 77 activists and has been in remand for close to 3 months now has been freed on bail.

She is due to sit for her Ordinary Level examinations in a few weeks and missed over a month of schooling during the second term following her arrest.

The state says it has established that indeed Nicole Chabata who has been in jail for over 90 days after her arrest together with 78 others, is indeed an O’level student & therefore is no longer opposing her admission to bail.

Commenting on the development, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi said:

Finally out on Bail!

Justice delayed is justice denied. 90days without bail in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison is not correctional but damaging services.

I am not thanking nobody from the system for her release except the Almighty God for protecting her inside and granting her the resilience to stand it out and the solidarity from ordinary citizens who were her source of strength during incarceration.

God bless you for your intercession and warm thoughts and love to Nicole.