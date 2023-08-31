Let me school a few of you : in this life haumanikidzwe kuroora nekuroorwa kana uchifungira kuti you are not ready or maybe you don’t even want to , pamwe zvekuroora harisi zodzo rako (but ndirikuzama futi kutaurirana ne wifaz yangu ye long time coz ndaa bho munhu) .

Anyway , don’t let the social media bullies rush or push you into an almost hush and impossible life mfanami , wabata ka 5 thaza kako wakutonzi inokwana kuroora apo hautomboziva mukati me cafe nush chaimo kuti makaita sei ( just saying ita life a little usazoita hasha waroora) .

I don’t have a problem with life , I have done crazy things on every continent on this earth, perfectly raised two beautiful daughters and I continue to (without borrowing a cent) .

My life is my own , ndogona kuimba that’s why Muri gym rangu (hamumire kundisimbisa) ticharamba tichishaura patinowana time.

MUSABHAIZWE INTO THINKING FROM THE GHETTO YOU WONT MAKE IT ndakabuda Glen Norah ndakabereka satchel rine jean and two shirts plus birth certificate .

Do like me , leave the ghetto but map your life how you want it kumberi, teera mitemo gumi and live healthy.