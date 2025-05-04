Politics is said to be one of the dirtiest games, though it is mainly played by people in clean and well ironed suits.

In politics it is also said there are no permanent friends, but permanent interests.

Apparently, renowned ZANU PF foot-soldier (murakashi) matigary has added another element, saying nothing is guaranteed in politics.

“In politics, nothing is guaranteed, even when you think you have everything nailed,” he says.

Matigary adds that the best a politician could do is only to plan and react accordingly to situations.

“You can only plan and act, beyond that, game theory applies and everything becomes God’s case, no appeal,” he says.

Zwnews