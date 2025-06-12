Imara Asset Management, founder and Chief Executive Officer John Legat has retired after 27 years at the helm.

Imara Asset Management is one of Zimbabwe’s leading fund managers.

Legat is succeeded by Chief Investment Officer Shelton Sibanda.

He will remain involved with the firm as a consultant to management and board member.

Imara is an independent investment banking services group that has a long history and a strong reputation in the Zimbabwe financial services sector.

An Asset Management Company (AMC) is a financial institution that manages and oversees the operations of mutual funds and other investment vehicles.

These companies play a pivotal role in the investment industry by creating and administering various fund products to meet the diverse financial goals of investors.