4 People shot dead by Zimbabwe soldiers in Harare..Death toll could rise..MDC supporters killed in Violence

Zimbabwe soldiers kill unarmed protesters in Harare as elections turn bloody

WARNING..UPSETTING IMAGES

At least 4 people were shot dead by Zimbabwe military as tension rises over election results.

Armed soldiers opened fire on unarmed MDC Alliance youths who were protesting against late announcement of vote results and election rigging.

A Zwnews reporter saw dead people lying near Mbuya Nehanda Street.

An injured man was left in a pool of blood as soldiers passed by without giving any assistance despite calls from members of the public for them to help.

Reacting to the killings, former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said hinted that army might be committing crime against humanity:

“Dear God, Cold blooded murder of your people; at the hands of soldiers deployed by an illegitimate military government that grabbed power in a bloody coup. No. This is too much. Soldiers shooting to kill, fleeing civilians. Shot in the back. It’s a crime against humanity!,” said Moyo

Warning disturbing picture:

Zwnews.com