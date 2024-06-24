Two local businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have left the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission offices without being interviewed as their case’s investigating officer Henry Chapwanya said he was still busy with another case.

Chapwanya told Chimombe and Mpofu that he will look for them when he is done and whenever he gets time to deal with their issue.

“We went there and we waited for the investigating officer, Chapwanya.

“When he came, he said he was busy with another and would call us whenever he gets time,” a representative of Chimombe and Mpofu told The NewsHawks.