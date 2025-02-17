Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has rubbished allegations that he visited South Africa on an assignment to kill Generation 40 leaders Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi.

Mliswa who has been accused of being Presidential Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s hitman re

says he is in SA to see his sick mother.

“I have no blood in my hands. I went to SA to attend to my mother, who is in hospitality.

“The attacks on my person is are coming from desperate pple who are surviving on assembly application.

“They speak bad abt the country to keep themselves relevant for asslyem approval,” said Mliswa.

Ali Naka had taken shot at Mliswa saying he is Mnangagwa’s hitman:

“Dear @TembaMliswa.

“Geza raised the issue of Exiled Party members. And wena chi poppy cha Emerson find yourself in South Africa with a whole list of people you are calling?

“Temba we are not stupid. What did you promise Emerson and that New DG of CIO who got promoted from National Parks after killing lions for sacrifices,” Naka charged.

Responding to Solomon Harudzibwi’s sentiments on the subject of him being Mnangagwa’s hitman, Mliswa said:

“In all fairness, if I were to be one, there is nothing wrong with being an emissary for peace and progress as I did in the frenetic rush of 2017.

“What I refuse is the connotation of being some Sicario as that is blatantly false. Again, the age of a lie doesn’t validate it.”

Mliswa’s former girlfriend Susan Mutami at one time claimed that he was indeed Mnangagwa’s hitman. It yet to be established if that was a case of sour grapes.

Apparently, it was recently reported that Mnangagwa dispatched members of the Central Intelligence to SA kill Mzembi and Kasukuwere.

Mzembi responded to the alleged plot saying he is not afraid of being killed.

“I am not afraid of those despatched to “kill” me as reported elsewhere on these platforms, for the why would you want to kill your mother’s former boyfriend?

“You are too young to accept such inglorious missions, step aside we will fix it at our level. Happy Valentine!,” he said.

Mzembi’s sentiments comes after former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei made sensational claims that there has been state agents sent to kill Mzembi and Saviour Kasukuwere, the G40 leaders.

Zimbabwe Exclusive 2 🇿🇼 | Fresh intelligence detail received says 6 highly trained Zimbabwean Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) assassins have been deployed to South Africa on a Must Win mission to eliminate @Hon_Kasukuwere and @waltermzembi.

The extra-territorial assignment comes hot on the heels of pressers by respected senior war veterans led by Blessed Geza who have detailed Emmerson Mnangagwa’s failures and called on him to resign.

The contingent of assassins includes five men and one woman whereby some travelled by Airlink which departed Harare Thursday morning while others drove to South Africa in a Zim registered double cab.

The embattled Mnangagwa believes Kasukuwere and Mzembi are working with the vocal war veterans and Vice President Constantine Chiwenga in trying to oust him from power.

The covert operation includes a directive to proceed to Namibia where they will trail and assassinate prominent political activist @CdeNMaswerasei who has been at the centre of exposing intricate security-related information on Mnangagwa’s administration since June 2020.

Renowned for his accuracy in predicting and reporting events, Maswerasei has become a person of interest to Mnangagwa’s administration.