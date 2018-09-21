I’m gay: Head Teacher tells students at assembly of top Harare boys school…St John’s College

A St John’s College teacher in Harare stunned the whole school when he stood up during assembly and told students:

The teacher at St John’s College, a private high school for boys in Harare, stood up at assembly on Friday morning and told students: “I’m gay.”

Neal Novelmeier said he had made the decision to declare his sexuality in the hope that it would “curb homophobic behaviour” at the school located in the plush neighbourhood of Borrowdale.

Novelmeier is a Deputy Head who teaches A level(upper 6) boys.

Mugabe’s sons went to the same school.

agencies, zimlive