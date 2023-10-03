A yet to be confirmed X (formerly Twitter) post supposedly to be from former Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe says: “I am dying.”

Khupe is yet to confirm or distance herself from the post, but some are of the opinion that the account could be fake.

Disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team member Ali Naka believes the handle is fake, and has since flagged it:

“This is a fake @DrThoko_Khuphe account which must be reported. @daddyhope please assist.”

Few months ago, frail looking Khupe became centre of attraction during MPs swearing-in ceremony as many Zimbabweans raised questions about her health.

Recently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa ordered the government to fully fund Khupe’s medical trip to India.

Khupe was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and underwent chemotherapy treatment and a surgical operation where one of her breasts was removed.

In 2012 she launched the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation to raise awareness on cancer.

Zwnews