G40 leaders: Walter Mzembi (L) Saviour Kasukuwere (R)

One of the exiled Generation 40 leaders Walter Mzembi says he will be returning to Zimbabwe this year.

Mzembi says there has been calls for the G40 leaders to come back home and help rebuild the country, but adds it was not yet time to do so because they were declared enemies of the state by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s regime.

Posting on his X handle, Mzembi said this year he will be returning to Zimbabwe as the country would have been freed from the current regime.

Many Zimbabweans missed this “Enemy of the State” Declaration by the President against G40 maybe because many were still in some kind of honeymoon over the “New Dispensation,” it is this kind of hate declarations only reserved for those who have committed treason that must be rescinded for any victim to begin even to consider coming back home yet.

“I am familiar with Statecraft I know what it means. Hope this clarifies and answers thousands who urge us to come back, it’s not yet uhuru but soon and this year it will happen!”

He was reacting to former Central Intelligence Organization minister Owen Ncube who described those of opposing views as enemies of the state.

Mzembi added that currently, the country is in a mode that many may not understand what is really happening.

“We are in a season of Shakespearean riddles, where things are not what they seem, codified & encrypted messaging which will only make sense to selected recipients.

“Silent messaging is taking over too much intrigue except a few loud unsophisticated fools who will rail on….”

Zwnews