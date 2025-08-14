President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa he and his government is working flat out building the nation, however bemoaned that others are destroying during the day.

“Each and every one of us must do our part to build the Zimbabwe we want, brick by brick, and stone upon stone and step by step. “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo / ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhu-le-ke-lwe ngabanikazi balo.’Pasi neavo vanoenda nehusiku vachiputsa patiri kuvaka. Ngativakei pamwe chete takabatana,”

He made these sentiments while addressing mourners during the burial of national hero Victor Panganai Kuretu this afternoon.

He called for coordinated efforts in pushing national development.

“As we march on, towards Vision 2030 and beyond, let us always remember that patriotism is critically important for continued success, growth and prosperity. Walking hand in hand, sector by sector, community by community, everything is possible.

“In the current era of national development, industrialisation and modernisation, dialogue remains key to impactful results. I, therefore, call upon Ministries, Departments and Agencies to sharpen communication and stakeholder engagement towards speedy results, sector by sector.”

After the burial the President, and First Secretary of the ruling Party ZANU-PF went on to address the ZANU-PF Youth League National Assembly at the party headquarters in Harare. The meeting is running under the theme, “Fuel Youth: Ignite The Future.”

Zwnews