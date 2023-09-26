Chatunga Mugabe, the son of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, recently spoke out to women who express romantic interest in him, clarifying that he is already in a committed relationship. He emphasized that his attraction to his current partner is due to her education and respectful manner.

In addition to this, Chatunga, who has gained notoriety for his partying and clubbing escapades over the years, also expressed his lack of interest in women who frequently visit clubs and wear what he referred to as “stripper heels.” These statements were brought to light following Chatunga’s responses to questions from his Instagram followers, as reported by a Zwnews.com reporter.