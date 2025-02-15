Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President Tafadzwa Muguti says he is not among those people described by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Zvigananda.

Vice President Chiwenga described the so called Mbingas and those with unexplainable wealth as Zvigananda.

Apparently, Muguti says his wealth is out of his sweat and blood.

“With all the talk about Mbingas and Slay Queens who flaunt unknown wealth sources.

“Share your (P) here (product or payslip/ in the form of the job).

“For it is only through hard work and production that will get Zimbabwe’s economy going forward.

“Share something you are doing actually contributing to the Nation’s growth

“Take pride #showyourP,” he says.

Muguti accompanied the message with photos of him at his farm, displaying a healthy crop.

Apparently, Chiwenga who is next in line to succeed President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa warned is on record warning Zviganandas that the law will deal with them mercilessly.

