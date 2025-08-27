President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has urged members of his party, ZANU PF to be wary of divisive elements.

He made this call while addressing the party’s Politburo meeting in the capital this afternoon.

“Tactics and political chicanery meant to mislead, confuse, as well as divide the Party and nation, must be nipped in the bud.

“We must all speak with one voice and march in one direction,” he said.

Key takeaways from Mnangagwa remarks: