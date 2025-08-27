President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has urged members of his party, ZANU PF to be wary of divisive elements.
He made this call while addressing the party’s Politburo meeting in the capital this afternoon.
“Tactics and political chicanery meant to mislead, confuse, as well as divide the Party and nation, must be nipped in the bud.
“We must all speak with one voice and march in one direction,” he said.
Key takeaways from Mnangagwa remarks:
-
The country demonstrated unity and confidence in its future during Heroes and Defence Forces Days celebrations.
-
ZANU PF is a people’s party that comes from the people and will forever remain one with the people.
-
The party aims to empower citizens through programs and projects that promote development and growth.
-
The Youth League is focusing on empowerment, production, productivity, innovation, and skills development.
-
The Productivity Booster Kit Programme will accelerate sustainable development, rural industrialization, and smart agriculture practices.
-
The program will also boost food security and promote agro-processing.
-
Citizens, including those in the diaspora, are encouraged to invest in rural areas to modernize and industrialize the country.
-
Local Authorities should provide opportunities and land for industries and manufacturing hubs.
-
Zimbabwe is aware of the challenges posed by climate change in the region and has provided aid to affected communities in Mozambique.
-
The country values its membership in SADC and will continue to support the regional body’s programs and projects.
-
Zimbabwe enjoys mutually beneficial relations with other countries.
-
The party prioritizes national sovereignty and independence.
-
Hard work, discipline, focus, courage, and determination are fundamental aspects of the national character.
-
The party will continue to ensure that support to farmers is rendered timely, including tillage services and distribution of seeds, chemicals, and fertilizers.
-
Zimbabwe will continue to do its part to unite the nation and uphold national patriotism.