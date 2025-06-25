News filtering through suggests that veteran Zimbabwean politician and former cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo has reportedly passed away in a Harare hospital after a battle with prostate cancer.

Chombo, a long-serving and often controversial figure in Zimbabwean politics.

He was 71.

Sources told Bustop TV that the 71-year-old passed away on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, at a private hospital in Harare.

Chombo held several influential posts during his political career, including Minister of Finance, Minister of Home Affairs, and Minister of Local Government.

A staunch Zanu PF figure, he served under the late former President Robert Mugabe and was known as one of the most powerful technocrats in government—until it all came crashing down.

More details later…