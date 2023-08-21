A senior official from barred presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s camp has suggestively indicated that if President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa rigs Wednesday’s polls, he should be removed from power the same way he did late former President Robert Mugabe.

The official Ali Naka made this indication in response to a question by political commentator Ibbo Mandaza that what should be done next as he claims that it is now clear that the country’s forthcoming elections may have already been rigged by Mnangagwa.

“So what next after Zimbabwe’s elections on Wednesday which will almost certainly be rigged? Asked Mandaza.

To answer Mandaza’s question, Naka attached the image of the current Burkina Faso President who came through a military coup.

Apparently, a number of netizens supported Naka’s suggestive answer saying Mnangagwa came through a military coup and should be removed using the same way.

Nehoreka says the question on what next is important:

“A very important question no one wants to answer or talk about. Elections will be rigged massively. Zanu pf can only go through the way it came in.”

Ndahinyuzwa says:

“ZANU-PF can only be removed militarily as it came.”

Abubakar Adamu says: “Coup but is should be bloodless.”

Guillaume says: “Let me guess, overthrow the government that was installed by military coup with another military coup? Africa.”

Meanwhile, some analysts say despite coups being undesirable, when elections are always rigged, people end up celebrating them.

Kasukuwere’s Head of Marketing and Mobilisation Cde Never Maswerasei says:

“The reason people end up celebrating coups is because they will have tried the ballot box & being rigged election in election out.

“It looks like those that came in through coup in learnt nothing as they are hellbent on staging the mother of all rigging IF ELECTION HAPPENS.”

He urges those who would come to power through coups to be better than those they would have toppled.

“When a coup gets you in as it did Emmerson, you have a duty to genuinely turn a new governance page and not become worse than the one you deposed.

“You are expected to unite people over your 5 years tenure. When at the end of your term you have failed, you must be shown the door,” he says.

ZANU PF leaders are known for saying anyone who did not participated in the liberation struggle will never rule Zimbabwe.

They say the country was won through the barrel of the gun and will never be won by opposition using a pen (vote).

Senior ZANU PF official Christopher Mutsvangwa recently urged all those who are not happy with how the country is being run to go to war.

Apparently, Kasukuwere without elaborating much, is on record saying it takes more than an election to remove Mnangagwa from power.

He recently vowed to end Mnangagwa’s rule with or without elections.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is on record saying he never lose an election despite indicators on the ground showing otherwise.

Zwnews