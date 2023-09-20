Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) president Linda Masarira has lambasted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa for feeding his supporters with ‘false’ hope, bible verses when they are seeking leadership from him.

Masarira was barred from contesting in the just ended presidential elections after allegedly failing to pay nomination fee in time.

Apparently, her outburst came after the following statement by Chamisa:

“Fellow Citizens; Trust this Godisinit I believe in. Let them not mock you. He has never let me down before. He will surely visit Zimbabwe. He will show Himself mighty and strong.

“You will love it. He is always on time. Ignore these manly and sham sideshows. Don’t say I didn’t tell you! Be happy Zimbabwe! Isaiah 33:22 OnePeople.”

Masarira urged the main opposition leader to start a church instead, since he has proved not to be a force to reckon with when it comes to political leadership.

“Mmm vahanzvadzi hamusi makuzvinyanya? People are waiting for leadership from you? You continue feeding them with false hope. One day, this God you always hashtag will answer you, I presume.

“In the meantime, give those who voted for you confidence, not verses. Kana zvanetsa consider opening a church. I think you would make a very good pastor. Mufudzi hwehwai chaiye,” she said.

Masarira pointed out that she is 100 percent that Chamisa’s calling is on the pulpit and not political stage:

“Sometimes, we misinterpret God’s word. With your stance, I am 100% convinced you were called to preach the word of God not to be a political leader.

“May the good Lord open your eyes and redirect you to your true calling.

“Good day!” She said.

Chamisa has been feeding his supporters with bible verses saying Zimbabwe’s salvation is on the horizon.

However, his stance has angered some critics who accuse him of using bible verses to shield his weakness.

Zwnews