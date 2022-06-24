President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has warned Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) members that they may be thrown into the sea of oblivion.

Addressing scores of people after commissioning some projects in Gweru recently Mnangagwa accused the Mthwakazi of trying to divide the country into two, but warns such thinking is dangerous and will not succeed.

“Zimbabwe is a unitary state and those who seek to divide it will not succeed. I would like to warn Mthwakazi that if you want to behave like Legion, ‘Jesus’ with cast you into the deep sea,” he said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time has Mnangagwa threatened Mthwakazi at one point he said he would shorten the lives of those who are running the party.

“You’ll be looking to shorten your life. You must walk a path that prolongs your life,” he once said.

MRP is a political party in Zimbabwe which has been described as both secessionist and restorationist, seeking to restore the Mthwakazi Kingdom and its President is Mqondisi Moyo.

Zwnews