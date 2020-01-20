Around 2008, there arose an unprecedented increase in armed robberies around Zimbabwe. Banks and other business establishments all over the country became easy targets for criminals whose greed was bumped when the US Dollar became the primary medium of exchange for goods and services in Zimbabwe.

A growing security situation was at hand the late Robert Mugabe was briefed. He gave one word and within a few weeks, most of the criminals responsible for robberies and murders had been shot dead. Men and women with special skills were charged with neutralising the threat and do that they did in record time. Their orders, “shoot to kill”, delivered a very strong message to those tempted into a life of profit from terrorism and murder. The rates went drastically down and the threat was contained. They did not arrest armed robbers and their associate suppliers of arms. They put them down and the crimes stopped.