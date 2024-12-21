Nesango hitmaker and war veteran Clive Malunga has waded into the 2030 ED Anege Achipo debate, saying President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will not last the distance.

Speaking to Change Radio, Malunga said only God the Almighty knows one’s fate not a fellow creature like Mnangagwa.

He vowed to be taken to Chikurubi Maximum Prison if Mnangagwa manages to remain in power beyond 2026.

Malunga is a musician who famed for the hit song Nesango, which speaks about the country’s liberation struggle, which he took part in, though in the late stages.

Zwnews