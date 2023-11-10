Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says if President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa leaves office today, Zimbabwe will be plunged in leadership crisis.

He says main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is failing to manage his deputy Tendai Biti.

Zivhu adds that despite Chamisa claiming that he was robbed of victory, but did nothing except prayers only.

“ED akabva nhasi tinoita leadership crisis, Chamisa is falling to manage Biti and Ncube,” he says.

“He claims kuti akabirwa two times dzose, but still he did nothing except prayers, in Israel God’s children are praying and fighting,” he says.

Zivhu adds that ED is the only strong leader Zimbabwe has as a country.

Zwnews