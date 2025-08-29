The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) and the City of Harare (CoH) formed Waneka Properties Pvt Ltd in 2006 as a 70:30 joint venture to implement a housing project on a 3.2 ha site valued at US$600,000.
The project is in phases structured as follows: •Phase 1 (2006–2008) – Cost US$1.6m, funded through IDBZ bond and JV shareholding. Delivered 72 units (1 & 2 bedroom) plus supporting infrastructure.
•Phase 2 (2013–2015) – Cost US$10.3m, financed by the Ministry of National Housing & IDBZ bond.
Delivered 216 x 2-bedroom units.
•Phase 3 (2022–2024) – Cost US$2.5m (US$2.2m disbursed), IDBZ bond-funded. Delivered 48 x 2-bedroom units with full infrastructure.
Total Project Output: 336 two-bedroom apartments
Total Project Cost: US$14.4m (US$14.1m disbursed)
Sales & Pricing
•39 apartments sold to date (22 cash, 17 mortgage).
•9 apartments still available.
Option 1 – Cash:
•Price: US$52,500 (payable in 3 months).
Option 2 – Mortgage:
•Price: US$68,250
•Deposit: US$15,000
•Tenure: 48 months
•Interest: 18% p.a.
The project has successfully transformed idle municipal land into modern gated apartments, providing affordable housing and infrastructure for Harare residents.
