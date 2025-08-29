The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) and the City of Harare (CoH) formed Waneka Properties Pvt Ltd in 2006 as a 70:30 joint venture to implement a housing project on a 3.2 ha site valued at US$600,000.

The project is in phases structured as follows: •Phase 1 (2006–2008) – Cost US$1.6m, funded through IDBZ bond and JV shareholding. Delivered 72 units (1 & 2 bedroom) plus supporting infrastructure.

•Phase 2 (2013–2015) – Cost US$10.3m, financed by the Ministry of National Housing & IDBZ bond.

Delivered 216 x 2-bedroom units.

•Phase 3 (2022–2024) – Cost US$2.5m (US$2.2m disbursed), IDBZ bond-funded. Delivered 48 x 2-bedroom units with full infrastructure.

Total Project Output: 336 two-bedroom apartments

Total Project Cost: US$14.4m (US$14.1m disbursed)

Sales & Pricing

•39 apartments sold to date (22 cash, 17 mortgage).

•9 apartments still available.

Option 1 – Cash:

•Price: US$52,500 (payable in 3 months).

Option 2 – Mortgage:

•Price: US$68,250

•Deposit: US$15,000

•Tenure: 48 months

•Interest: 18% p.a.

The project has successfully transformed idle municipal land into modern gated apartments, providing affordable housing and infrastructure for Harare residents.

