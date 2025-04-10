International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah has landed in Zimbabwe ahead of the ICC Board and Committee Meetings starting this Thursday in Harare before moving to the world-renowned Victoria Falls from 12-13 April 2025.

The meetings will focus on critical governance, strategic and operational matters shaping the future of the sport worldwide.

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket.

It represents 108 members, the ICC governs and administrates the game and works with our members to grow the sport.

The ICC is also responsible for the staging of all ICC Events.

The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct, playing conditions, the Decision Review System and other ICC regulations.

The ICC also appoints all match officials that officiate at all sanctioned international matches.

Through the Anti-Corruption Unit it coordinates action against corruption and match fixing.

Zwnews