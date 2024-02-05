I will not resign in solidarity with Chamisa, says Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart says he will not resign his position in solidarity with former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa quit party last month citing a number of factors including infiltration by state agents.

‘If I resign as mayor I have no doubt that ZANU PF will simply be provided with a foot in the door to assume much greater power,” said Coltart.

Chamisa influenced Coltart’s election as the mayor of the country’s second largest city.

Since Chamisa’s departure, a number of legislators from the CCC also resigned in solidarity with him, but others opted to stay put.

Chamisa is said to be planning to launch another party soon.

Apparently, some quarters of the society have implored him not to take in those who have not resigned in solidarity with him.

