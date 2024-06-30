Former United States of America President Donald Trump says China, Russia and North Korea will not be enemies if elected President.

He made these sentiments while campaigning for the forthcoming elections where is expected to take on President Joe Biden.

China, Russia and North Korea have a long standing rivalry with the US dating to the cold war.

US and China have fought a serious economic war.

Apparently, both nations have shared interests in nuclear safety and security, nonproliferation, counterterrorism, and space exploration.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, relations became very tense after the United States imposed sanctions against Russia.

Russia and the US and its allies under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are currently indirectly clashing in Ukraine.

