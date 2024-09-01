Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has seemingly mocked ‘jailed’ partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu saying he has nothing to do with their arrest.

Commenting to a newspaper story which accused him of causing his partners’ arrest, Chivayo denied being associated with the two.

“Ini ndini ndadii??? Pavaiba mbudzi dze nyika and participated in street light tenders I wasn’t there.

“These two incompetent idiots were never my business partners though I can confirm one was my tea boy and the other was my shoe polisher. NewsHawksLive please be guided accordingly,” he said.

