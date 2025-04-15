A strong critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Sybeth Musengezi says he was forced to drop a court case in which he was challenging Mnangagwa’s legitimacy due to a series of attacks that brought troubles to him.

He sticks to his guns saying Mnangagwa is not the legitimate leader of ZANU PF.

Addressing the media in Harare Musengezi added that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is heavily compromised and has failed to fulfil its mandate as most of the cases investigated involves people with ties to the First Family.

He also called for the arrest of controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo and others who have looted from state coffers.

Musengezi was recently arrested as he tried to hold a press conference, he was later released.

