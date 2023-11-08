Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says he was born with a mantle to build and never to destroy.

“In my whole life I have never destroyed. I only build. I was never born with the gift of destroying or killing. I was born with the mantle to build,” he says.

Chamisa says his gift is to build.

“My gift is to build not specialize in profitless fights. I invest in peace no matter the cost or abuse.

“Zimbabwe needs builders not destroyers or demolishers. We need light not fight,” he adds.

Zwnews