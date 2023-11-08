Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says he was born with a mantle to build and never to destroy.
“In my whole life I have never destroyed. I only build. I was never born with the gift of destroying or killing. I was born with the mantle to build,” he says.
Chamisa says his gift is to build.
“My gift is to build not specialize in profitless fights. I invest in peace no matter the cost or abuse.
“Zimbabwe needs builders not destroyers or demolishers. We need light not fight,” he adds.
Zwnews