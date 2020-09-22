If there’s probably one person who misses being in the revolutionary Zanu PF and wants his way back, it can only be Killer Zivhu!

The former Chivi South parliamentarian who was controversially booted out from the ruling party and subsequently lost his seat in the House of Assembly has never shied away from expressing his desire to be readmitted back into the Zanu PF fold.

And, the businessman-cum-politician has now applied for enrollment with the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology to learn ‘the Zanu PF way’.

In the event that his application for consideration as a student at the Chitepo School of Ideology gets the nod of the authorities, Zivhu has promised to ‘wholeheartedly’ commit himself to the teachings at the pro-Zanu PF learning institution.

“I wish to be enrolled at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology. I appreciate the role and function of this important institution in re-orienting party cadres, teaching us the history of the party, its ideology and vision,” Zivhu partly wrote in a letter dated September 17, 2020 which is addressed to the institution’s Principal, Munyaradzi Machacha.

“I further wish to express my sincere apologies to His Excellency, the President and First Secretary, Cde ED Mnangagwa and his two deputies, the entire Party leadership and the Masvingo party leadership for the whole spectacle and bad publicity,” he wrote.

Zivhu was controversially dismissed from the ruling party for purpotedly trying to organise a meeting pitting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokhozile.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations and, in turn, shoulders blame on sections within the provincial leadership working against him.

The ex-Chivi South legislator is on record saying he will not contest in the impending by-elections on an independent ticket.

Zwnews