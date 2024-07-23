Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has refused the offer of the Mayoral Mansion citing that it is too big for his needs.

Council has since agreed to find alternative accomodation for him.

The arrangement was agreed at the last General Purposes Committee.

According to the Committee Mafume said he requires a smaller house.

Meanwhile, various Council entities are also already using the mansion making it expensive to relocate them.

“The Chairperson reported that the Mayoral Mansion was being utilised for various Council purposes.

“(These are) inclusive of Business Development Unit offices, Harare City Football Club offices and the City of Harare School of Excellence.

“Consequently, the Mayor had no suitable place for activities related to his position and accommodation befitting that position.

The Committee, led by Cllr Mujajati, agreed that it would be more expensive to relocate the various occupants.

Instead they will secure alternative accommodation for the Mayor.

The Director of Housing and Community Services Addmore Nhekairo has since been tasked with finding the new place for Mafume.

The mayoral mansion was initially built by Council in GunHill for more than US$500 000.

It was built as a grand luxury residence for the now-defunct executive mayors.

It comprises of six bedrooms on the first floor, an airy functions area, an industrial-size kitchen, a family kitchen, two colossal lounges, a dining room, a mayor’s suite on the ground floor, a powder room, large cloakroom, several lobbies and a luxurious bar.

Former Harare Commission Chairperson Sekesai Makwavarara famously resided there during her extravagant reign.

However, it is now a shadow of its intended glory due to minimal maintenance.

