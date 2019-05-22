I Want My Underwear Back…Businessman Takes Ex-Girlfriend To Court

All is not well for a married prominent Rutenga businessman Goodman Maburutse who has since sought the help of the courts to force his ex-girlfriend to release his underwear that he left at her place in Beitbridge.

Appearing before magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu, Maburutse told the court that his ex-girlfriend Patricia Shumba was refusing to release some of his clothes including underwear and was pestering him through unwanted visits and demands to be formally introduced to family members as his wife.

“Your Worship, the woman was my girlfriend but she is constantly visiting my workplace demanding to be introduced to my family as my wife. When our relationship went sour, she took my phone and logged onto my Facebook account and began to post my photos alleging that I snatched other people’s wives. “Besides that, she has some of my clothes which she is refusing to release. I no longer have any peace in my life because of this woman,” Maburutse said.

Shumba admitted to visiting Maburutse and admitted that she soiled his name on social media out of anger.

“We were in some partnership with Maburutse but now he is refusing to give me my money. On the issue of the clothes and underwear, I tried to give them back to him saying some of them were missing and will only take them once I released them all,” Shumba told the court.

After a full hearing of the matter magistrate, Ndlovu granted Maburutse the protection order and ordered Shumba not to visit his ex-boyfriend’s residence and workplace.

Many people believe jilted women can use their ex-lovers’ underwear to produce juju and cast evil spells on the owners as a way of revenge.

-TellZim