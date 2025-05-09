The Chief Director Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President and Cabinet, Anyway Mutambudzi has underscored the need to use force on society to achieve set goals.

Speaking from Moscow, Russia were he accompanied President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who attending 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi Germany, the Mutambudzi said the second World War is a case study in understanding how objectives can be achieved using force.

He writes:

At universities, I teach use of force in international relations with two main objectives: understanding the evolution of the art of war and the effects of the application of force on society.

The Second World War is a landmark case study for both objectives as it is in this period that modern warfare based on combined arms and maneuver of (infantry, artillery, tanks, airforce, navy) reached its zenith, and the war shaped the global outlook that has endured to the present in many ways including the Cold War between the East and West which was largely a result of the way the war ended.

Today in the Red Square at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russian Federation, accompanying H.E. President @edmnangagwa, I attended the Victory Day celebrations marking 80 years since the two pronged invasion of Russia by Germany one aimed at Moscow and the other at Stalingrad were stopped and repulsed eventually leading to the advance to Berlin by Russia that forced Germany and later Japan capitulation.

I gained a lot of insights and filled gaps in my knowledge of what transpired during those difficult times.

Zwnews