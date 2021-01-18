Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has responded to allegations by Sipho Mazibuko that he raped her.

In a thread of tweets, Moyo said the allegations are unfounded, baseless and meant to soil his name.

Moyo writes;

Dear Hatred Zenenga, Editor, Herald Zimbabwe

Hatred, I refer to your scurrilously defamatory story in the @HeraldZimbabwe today (18 January 2021) in which you allege that I face rape accusations. I take your scandalously false allegations seriously!

Your story alleges that Mrs Sipho Mazibuko claims in a Facebook post that I “RAPED” her 11 years ago. Her attached Facebook post that I’ve seen alleges that I “SEXUALLY ABUSED” her, which I categorically & emphatically deny. You’ve elevated her “sexual abuse” claims to RAPE!

On 13 January 2021, your @HeraldZimbabwe published a revealing article about Mrs Sipho Mazibuko and her issues that I am attaching herewith, whose contents speak for themselves, as a background to your scurrilously defamatory story published today.

I note that you shamelessly think you can get some weight to support your scurrilously defamatory story by citing a tweet posted by a ZanuPF youth league member on my Twitter TL. No one needs a rocket scientist to see what’s going on. I thank you for the unintended insight.

While you cited the ZanuPF youth league member, because he invoked the “RAPE” word, you clumsily avoided referring to a tweet posted on Saturday on my Twitter TL by

@FriendsEd (Friends Of Mnangagwa); to vainly cover up

@edmnangagwa

‘s dirty hands in this!

FRIENDS OF ED CRAP: *Moyo sexually abused woman at Kwekwe Assembly Point in 1980 *Moyo had homosexual sex with Alum Mpofu *Moyo impregnated & killed Jackie Madondo *Moyo sexually abused Yulith Ndlovu *Moyo sexually abused his late daughter *Moyo sexually abused Sipho Mazibuko.

You slyly allege that I “left Zimbabwe hurriedly in 2017”. You desperately want to cover up the fact that Emmerson Mnangagwa, who specialises in criminalising his political opponents, sent 25 soldiers with AK47s & grenades to attack me & my family at our home on 15 Nov 2017!

And Hatred, you refer to a missing

@PoliceZimbabwe report. At no time in my life did any @PoliceZimbabwe officer anywhere in Zimbabwe engage me on these false and outrageous allegations. Also I never had any direct or indirect involvement with Mrs Mazibuko’s psychiatric care!

I empathise with Sipho Mazibuko’s situation. It’s outrageous for you Hatred & your handlers to exploit it this way. For the record, I never spent a second of my life with Sipho Mazibuko alone. Specifically I was not a minister 11 years ago & I never saw nor spoke to her then!

-Zwnews