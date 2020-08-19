Despite the calender indicating that we are past the winter season, it is really cold out there for Killer Zivhu!

Despite the humiliating fashion through which Zivhu was dismissed from Zanu PF and subsequently lost his Chivi South parliamentary seat, he itches to rejoin the ruling party.

The outspoken businessman-cum-politician was embarrassingly red-carded by his party a couple of months ago and yesterday, he admitted to missing the only political party which has been in Government since the country attained independence from Britain four decades ago.

“I want to go back to my party Zanu PF,” Zivhu wrote on his Twitter handle Wednesday afternoon.

“Politics dzakapinda muropa Zanu pf ndoida nomoyo wose (Politics is so entrenched in my veins and I love Zanu PF with all my heart). I really miss my family in politics (and hopefully) one day I will bounce back,” he said.

Ironically, Zivhu’s public sentiments come at a time when he appears to have been on a collision course with the ruling party over the acute crises Zimbabwe continues to face under incumbent leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A few days ago, Zivhu literally spewed venom on the Harare administration after he roundly castigated Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa for attacking a group of clerics that voiced concern over the continued collapse of the country’s economy.

The ex-parliamentarian was booted out of the revolutionary party amid accusations that he was making attempts at organising a roundtable meeting pitting First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokhozile.

Reports say Zivhu’s grand plan was to facilitate dialogue between the Zimbabwe president and his electoral arch-nemesis in the disputed 2018 polls- Chamisa.

To this day, the later has defiantly maintained that the 77-year old Mnangagwa is not the constitutionally elected president of Zimbabwe arguing that his victory was certified by the ‘partisan and captured’ courts.

Zwnews