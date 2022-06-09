ZIMBABWE music producer, Prince “Oskid” Tapfuma, seems to have done the unthinkable following revelations of his wife’s secret rendezvous with another man.

This comes after Oskid’s wife, Shylet Madzokere (28) and her lover Andrew Hlatyawayo’s illicit affair turned sour, after the later discovered she had lied about her marital status.

Andrew(41) went on to post his pictures with Shylet as a way of exposing the married cheat.

Taking to his Facebook page, Oskid told his shocked followers that he has decided to give his wife a second chance.

He wrote:

OK ndanzwa zvamataura mese maita basa…. I have decided to forgive my wife ndinoziva kwatakabva nezvatiri kuronga…. Tese tirivatadzi…ngatisadzvinyiriranei…peace fellaz.

Oskid’s post recieved mixed reactions as some social media users said a woman has to be divorced if her infidelity has been exposed.