Tsitsi Zangure, the chair for Zanu-PF Women’s League in Mwenezi has had no sex from her husband who is a soldier for two years, the local resident magistrate, Honesty Musiiwa has been told.

Zangure said this when she applied for a peace order against Noel Shava who she described as abusive and violent.

Zangure who is an informal businesswoman said Shava withdrew conjugal rights from her two years ago and their marriage is broken down to the extent that they live like a brother and a sister.

Shava is a soldier stationed at 4.1 infantry Brigade.

Magistrate Musiiwa granted the order in the absence of Shava who allegedly refused to sign summon documents served on him.

Shava also recently broke windows to Zangure’s house.

“We live like brother and sister because Shava has left me sex starved. He is not exercising his conjugal rights and our marriage has collapsed.

“Shava rarely visits home and when he does, he has violent tantrums.

“He broke window panes when he last came home after accusing me of having an extra marital affair,” said Zangure.

The order bars Shava from assaulting Zangure.

-Masvingo Mirror

no